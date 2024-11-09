Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $3.52 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,852,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,118,000 after buying an additional 373,559 shares in the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 15,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 8.5% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 6,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $1,225,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,790 shares in the company, valued at $6,363,603.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE USB opened at $50.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $33.61 and a twelve month high of $51.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.36.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $53.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

