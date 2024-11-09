Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stock Holdings in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 61.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.08% of ADMA Biologics worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADMA. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth about $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the first quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 6,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADMA shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ADMA Biologics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

ADMA Biologics Trading Up 14.7 %

NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $22.62 on Friday. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $23.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.57 and a beta of 0.64.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $107.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.44 million. ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 38.79%. ADMA Biologics’s revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $166,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,290.27. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Jerrold B. Grossman sold 136,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,363,589.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 467,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,070,357.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $166,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,290.27. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 466,900 shares of company stock valued at $8,224,121 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

