Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stock Holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 1,870.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,414 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of AXIS Capital worth $4,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 5.7% during the third quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 49,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 14,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 9,380 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

AXIS Capital Price Performance

Shares of AXS opened at $84.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.90. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $53.14 and a twelve month high of $84.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.78 and a 200 day moving average of $74.23.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AXS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on AXIS Capital from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on AXIS Capital in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AXIS Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.86.

View Our Latest Report on AXS

About AXIS Capital

(Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.