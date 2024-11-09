Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,774 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,682 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of KB Home worth $4,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in KB Home in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 72.0% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in KB Home by 625.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in KB Home by 23.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on KB Home from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of KB Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $78.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.50.

KB Home Price Performance

Shares of KBH stock opened at $82.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.12 and a 200 day moving average of $76.61. KB Home has a 1 year low of $50.08 and a 1 year high of $89.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.81.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KB Home will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.82%.

Insider Transactions at KB Home

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $2,183,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,156.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Profile

(Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.