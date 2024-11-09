Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,784 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $4,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in BellRing Brands by 243.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRBR. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on BellRing Brands from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.14.

BellRing Brands Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $70.70 on Friday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $71.14. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.02.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.