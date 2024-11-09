Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 3,923 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $181.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $126.22 and a one year high of $193.88. The company has a market capitalization of $60.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.59.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.58). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 410.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DLR shares. HSBC upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.68.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

