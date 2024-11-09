Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 12,211 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,211 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,951,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 44.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after purchasing an additional 23,222 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 25.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 61,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 12,438 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 211.8% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 92,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,463,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 10.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bunge Global Stock Up 0.4 %

BG stock opened at $87.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.93. Bunge Global SA has a fifty-two week low of $82.18 and a fifty-two week high of $114.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup lowered Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

