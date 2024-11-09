Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 29,662 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 25.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,662 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.7% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Arcataur Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the third quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 49,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.94.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $802,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 562,129 shares in the company, valued at $36,594,597.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,345 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $4,521,259.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at $4,396,116,784.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $802,032.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 562,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,594,597.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,465 shares of company stock worth $8,050,109. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.3 %

Charles Schwab stock opened at $73.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $53.49 and a 52 week high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

