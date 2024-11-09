Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 4,133 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,133 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $3,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2,600.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 313.2% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Aspen Technology by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Aspen Technology from $204.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.00.

Aspen Technology Price Performance

Aspen Technology stock opened at $245.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $234.74 and its 200-day moving average is $214.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of -422.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.76. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.26 and a fifty-two week high of $249.00.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.54). Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $215.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Aspen Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aspen Technology

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.10, for a total value of $219,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,114. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.