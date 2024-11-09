Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 60,675 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,675 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $4,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter worth $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 436.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 613.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $195.73 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.45 and a 12 month high of $259.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.52. The stock has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -489.31 and a beta of 0.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $592.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZS shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Zscaler from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Zscaler from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.73.

View Our Latest Report on ZS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 8,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total transaction of $1,392,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,408.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total transaction of $488,490.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,432 shares in the company, valued at $61,906,072.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total transaction of $1,392,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,408.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,502 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,651 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.