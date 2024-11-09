Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Takes $4.26 Million Position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 87,606 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,263,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZD. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Ziff Davis during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 72.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Ziff Davis in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZD opened at $56.65 on Friday. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $70.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.95.

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). Ziff Davis had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZD. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $58.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ziff Davis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

