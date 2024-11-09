Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIO. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 193.8% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $446.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $391.80.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP James Barry sold 623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total value of $205,895.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,582.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, COO Andrew J. Last sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.94, for a total value of $989,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,559 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,016.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Barry sold 623 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total transaction of $205,895.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 147 shares in the company, valued at $48,582.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BIO opened at $369.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 0.93. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $262.12 and a 1-year high of $387.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 4.52.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.85. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 30.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $649.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

