Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 55.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 98,699 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.08% of Robert Half worth $5,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RHI. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Robert Half by 489.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Robert Half during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Robert Half by 35.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on RHI shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Robert Half from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Robert Half from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Robert Half from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Robert Half from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robert Half presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Robert Half Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Robert Half stock opened at $75.74 on Friday. Robert Half Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $88.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.56.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.37%.

Robert Half Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

