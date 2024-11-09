Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Sells $1,969,127.38 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) insider Manuel Bronstein sold 37,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $1,969,127.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 674,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,081,695.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Manuel Bronstein also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 11th, Manuel Bronstein sold 15,380 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $692,100.00.
- On Monday, September 9th, Manuel Bronstein sold 40,739 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,833,255.00.
Roblox Price Performance
Roblox stock opened at $52.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.95 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $29.55 and a 52-week high of $54.07.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Roblox from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Roblox from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Roblox from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.30.
Institutional Trading of Roblox
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Roblox by 20,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 132.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 102.4% in the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Roblox
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.
