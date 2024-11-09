Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Sells $1,969,127.38 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) insider Manuel Bronstein sold 37,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $1,969,127.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 674,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,081,695.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Manuel Bronstein sold 15,380 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $692,100.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Manuel Bronstein sold 40,739 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,833,255.00.

Roblox stock opened at $52.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.95 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $29.55 and a 52-week high of $54.07.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. Roblox had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a negative return on equity of 986.36%. The business had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Roblox from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Roblox from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Roblox from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Roblox by 20,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 132.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 102.4% in the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

