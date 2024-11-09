Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Rollins were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROL. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rollins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Rollins by 10,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rollins in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROL opened at $50.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 52.28 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.61 and a 52 week high of $51.96.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $916.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.15 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 68.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROL. Barclays began coverage on Rollins in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Rollins from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.83.

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $236,545.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,274,129.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

