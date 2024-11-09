Roth Capital Boosts Earnings Estimates for McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Free Report) (TSE:MUX) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital increased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of McEwen Mining in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 6th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for McEwen Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.73) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for McEwen Mining’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of McEwen Mining from $12.75 to $12.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of McEwen Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of McEwen Mining from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

MUX stock opened at $8.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.94. McEwen Mining has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The company has a market capitalization of $471.52 million, a PE ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $52.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.60 million. McEwen Mining had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 51.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in McEwen Mining by 66.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 393,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 157,300 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of McEwen Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,348,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in McEwen Mining by 3.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,118,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,448,000 after acquiring an additional 67,885 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in McEwen Mining by 41.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 57,600 shares during the last quarter. 17.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

