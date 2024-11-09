Roth Capital Expects Weaker Earnings for Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Diamondback Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 5th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $3.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.46. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $17.10 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.94 EPS.

FANG has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $235.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $243.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.64.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $181.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $145.70 and a 1 year high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.62 by ($1.24). The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 33.64%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.49 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 809 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 137 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,907 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,975 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 412 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,037,819 shares in the company, valued at $181,732,485.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 20.61%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

