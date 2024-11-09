Roth Capital Has Bearish Forecast for Bowlero Q2 Earnings

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) – Roth Capital reduced their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Bowlero in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 5th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Bowlero’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Bowlero’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS.
Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $260.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.42 million. Bowlero had a negative net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 31.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.
Bowlero Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of Bowlero stock opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.16. Bowlero has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $15.47.
Institutional Trading of Bowlero
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Bowlero by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bowlero by 13.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bowlero by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Bowlero by 5.2% in the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 94,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Bowlero by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 40,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 14,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.
Bowlero Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Bowlero’s payout ratio is -36.06%.
Bowlero Company Profile
Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.
