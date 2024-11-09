Roth Capital Has Bearish Forecast for Bowlero Q2 Earnings

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) – Roth Capital reduced their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Bowlero in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 5th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Bowlero’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Bowlero’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get Bowlero alerts:

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $260.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.42 million. Bowlero had a negative net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 31.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BOWL. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bowlero from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bowlero to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bowlero has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bowlero

Bowlero Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Bowlero stock opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.16. Bowlero has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $15.47.

Institutional Trading of Bowlero

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Bowlero by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bowlero by 13.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bowlero by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Bowlero by 5.2% in the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 94,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Bowlero by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 40,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 14,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Bowlero Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Bowlero’s payout ratio is -36.06%.

Bowlero Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bowlero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowlero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.