Sanjit Biswas Sells 64,188 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 64,188 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $3,047,646.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,594.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Samsara alerts:

On Tuesday, October 29th, Sanjit Biswas sold 42,994 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $2,087,358.70.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $4,520,640.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Sanjit Biswas sold 58,739 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $2,972,780.79.

On Tuesday, October 8th, Sanjit Biswas sold 54,492 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $2,604,717.60.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total transaction of $4,495,680.00.

On Tuesday, September 24th, Sanjit Biswas sold 74,667 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $3,691,536.48.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $4,482,240.00.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $4,500,480.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 93,107 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total value of $3,716,831.44.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Sanjit Biswas sold 84,030 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $3,524,218.20.

Samsara Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:IOT opened at $52.72 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $52.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of -109.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.53 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IOT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Samsara by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 3.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Samsara by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in Samsara by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Samsara by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Samsara from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Samsara

About Samsara

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.