Scott H. Baxter Sells 119,160 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Stock

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) CEO Scott H. Baxter sold 119,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total value of $9,961,776.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,916 shares in the company, valued at $27,748,177.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kontoor Brands Trading Up 1.2 %

KTB opened at $90.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.10 and a 200-day moving average of $72.42. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.33 and a 52 week high of $90.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 73.99%. The firm had revenue of $670.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Get Our Latest Report on KTB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kontoor Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 242.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.