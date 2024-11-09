Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for FOX

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for FOX in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.56. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for FOX’s current full-year earnings is $3.70 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for FOX’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.36 EPS.
FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.33. FOX had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FOXA
FOX Stock Performance
FOX stock opened at $44.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.76. FOX has a 1-year low of $28.28 and a 1-year high of $45.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.66 and a 200-day moving average of $37.62.
Insider Activity
In related news, COO John Nallen sold 182,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $7,979,894.13. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at $10,907,311.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $4,205,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,258,862 shares in the company, valued at $52,935,147.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Nallen sold 182,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $7,979,894.13. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at $10,907,311.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 335,355 shares of company stock worth $14,244,865. Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,043,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in FOX by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 261,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,052,000 after purchasing an additional 17,149 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter worth $301,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter worth $2,867,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.
About FOX
Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than FOX
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Dot Ai IPO: CEO Ed Nabrotzky Shares Vision for Logistics Future
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The Hottest Markets to Watch After the Fed’s 25 Bps Rate Cut
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- The Top 5 Performing S&P 500 Stocks YTD in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.