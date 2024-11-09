Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for LPX

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the building manufacturing company will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Louisiana-Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $5.29 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.78.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE LPX opened at $111.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.88. Louisiana-Pacific has a one year low of $57.13 and a one year high of $113.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.26 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 14.29%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215,051 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $18,045,000 after buying an additional 7,367 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth $590,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 57.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 35,427 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 12,950 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 16.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,648 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after buying an additional 6,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth $827,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Louisiana-Pacific

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $245,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,791.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $245,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,791.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 32,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total value of $3,046,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,773,027.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Get Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.