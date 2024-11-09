Seaport Res Ptn Estimates Huntsman’s Q2 Earnings (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Huntsman in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Huntsman’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HUN. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Huntsman from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Huntsman from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Huntsman from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

HUN opened at $20.29 on Thursday. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $27.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.00.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Huntsman had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently -144.93%.

In related news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 20,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $432,705.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in Huntsman by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 152,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 4.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 17,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 0.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 185,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 3.3% during the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 24,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 2.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

