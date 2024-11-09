Seaport Res Ptn Predicts Higher Earnings for Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Atlanta Braves in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Atlanta Braves’ current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $282.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Atlanta Braves from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Atlanta Braves Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $40.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.43 and a 200-day moving average of $40.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -41.05 and a beta of 0.70. Atlanta Braves has a twelve month low of $33.95 and a twelve month high of $44.42.

Institutional Trading of Atlanta Braves

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BATRK. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,321,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,119,000 after buying an additional 396,720 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 542,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,387,000 after purchasing an additional 191,478 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 315,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after buying an additional 137,124 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,342,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,505,000 after buying an additional 53,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 30,140.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 51,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 50,937 shares during the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

