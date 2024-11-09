Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 702 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.2% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.3 %

JPM opened at $237.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $217.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.24. The company has a market capitalization of $667.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $143.70 and a 52 week high of $248.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.31.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

