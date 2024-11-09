Sidoti Csr Has Bullish Estimate for HSII Q4 Earnings

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report released on Wednesday, November 6th. Sidoti Csr analyst M. Riddick now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Heidrick & Struggles International’s current full-year earnings is $2.62 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS.
Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $282.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.65 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share.
Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Performance
Shares of HSII stock opened at $47.53 on Thursday. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52-week low of $25.32 and a 52-week high of $47.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.81 million, a PE ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.85.
Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.43%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heidrick & Struggles International
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSII. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.
About Heidrick & Struggles International
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
