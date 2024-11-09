Sidoti Csr Raises Earnings Estimates for Strattec Security

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr upped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Strattec Security in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 5th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Franzreb now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Strattec Security’s current full-year earnings is $2.76 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Strattec Security’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.76 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Strattec Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Strattec Security Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:STRT opened at $40.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.15. Strattec Security has a 52 week low of $20.87 and a 52 week high of $43.15.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $139.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.32 million. Strattec Security had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 2.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Strattec Security

In other news, VP Richard P. Messina sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total transaction of $49,250.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,645.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strattec Security

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Strattec Security by 2.2% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 749,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,776,000 after purchasing an additional 16,225 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Strattec Security by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in Strattec Security during the 2nd quarter worth $925,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Strattec Security by 9.2% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 36,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strattec Security in the third quarter valued at about $1,346,000. 68.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strattec Security Company Profile

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

