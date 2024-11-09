Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $46.45 and traded as high as $53.03. Sound Financial Bancorp shares last traded at $52.53, with a volume of 1,626 shares traded.

Sound Financial Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $134.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.03 and its 200-day moving average is $46.45.

Sound Financial Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Sound Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 49.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sound Financial Bancorp

In related news, Director Robert F. Carney sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $41,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,030. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,203 shares of company stock worth $56,564. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFBC. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Sound Financial Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Stilwell Value LLC lifted its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 410,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

