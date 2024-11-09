Stephens Inc. AR Buys Shares of 1,185 Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Display by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,567,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $769,374,000 after buying an additional 50,233 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,895,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $398,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,435 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,668,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,725,000 after purchasing an additional 100,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 434,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,099,000 after purchasing an additional 173,496 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display Price Performance

Universal Display stock opened at $179.88 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $148.18 and a 12-month high of $237.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.98.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $161.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.28 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 36.98% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Insider Transactions at Universal Display

In related news, Director Lawrence Lacerte bought 742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $180.89 per share, with a total value of $134,220.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 122,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,135,871.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OLED. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $208.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $189.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Universal Display from $242.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on Universal Display

Universal Display Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.