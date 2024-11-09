Stephens Inc. AR Takes $157,000 Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in M. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 619.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.
Macy’s Stock Down 4.9 %
Shares of NYSE:M opened at $15.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10.
Macy’s Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 107.81%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
M has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Macy’s to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.43.
Macy’s Profile
Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.
