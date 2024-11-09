Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,881 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $4,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 1,818.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Stifel Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 388.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SF. Wolfe Research cut shares of Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Stifel Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Stifel Financial from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stifel Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SF stock opened at $115.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.08. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $117.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.10). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Stifel Financial’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.