Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Position Lowered by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,695 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Teleflex by 20,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Teleflex by 78.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 212 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Teleflex

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.93, for a total value of $638,898.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,159.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of TFX stock opened at $195.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $194.58 and a fifty-two week high of $257.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.11. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $764.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on TFX shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $227.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Teleflex from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teleflex

Teleflex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.