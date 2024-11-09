The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) EVP Sells $1,505,250.00 in Stock

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) EVP Pedro F. P. Navio sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $1,505,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,626,122.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of KHC opened at $33.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $38.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.49.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 23.9% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 245,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after acquiring an additional 47,345 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 8.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 464,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,303,000 after acquiring an additional 36,877 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 232.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 38,132 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 43,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KHC. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

