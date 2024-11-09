The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by M&G Plc

M&G Plc trimmed its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,405 shares during the period. M&G Plc’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $8,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,148,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PNC opened at $203.98 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.56 and a 52 week high of $205.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $80.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 14.97%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PNC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $235,359.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,997,608.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total value of $159,877.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,299.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $235,359.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 543,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,997,608.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,279 shares of company stock worth $2,442,673 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

