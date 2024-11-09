The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Acquired by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the third quarter worth about $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank increased its holdings in Progressive by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive stock opened at $261.51 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $149.14 and a 12-month high of $263.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.12.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $19.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.95 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 11.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 13.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PGR. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Progressive from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Progressive from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Progressive from $257.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.56.

In other news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,180 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.28, for a total value of $549,970.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,038.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 6,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total transaction of $1,439,833.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,400.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.28, for a total value of $549,970.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,038.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,843 shares of company stock valued at $18,674,912. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

