Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,960 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,101 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Innealta Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 24.9% in the third quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Burr Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 73.9% in the third quarter. Burr Financial Services LLC now owns 20,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 9.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 6.5% in the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 20,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on TPH shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

In related news, General Counsel David Ch Lee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $221,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 85,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,798,869.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPH opened at $42.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.60. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $47.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.23.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

