UAPC (OTCMKTS:UAPC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

UAPC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UAPC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. UAPC shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 26,500 shares trading hands.
UAPC Price Performance
About UAPC
UAPC, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. It also provides operational services to third party well owners in Austin, Texas. The company was formerly known as United American Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to UAPC, Inc in August 2020.
