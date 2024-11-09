United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Upgraded at Raymond James

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $86.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 34.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on United States Cellular from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE USM opened at $63.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.69 and a beta of 0.47. United States Cellular has a one year low of $32.01 and a one year high of $68.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $922.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.40 million. United States Cellular had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 1.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United States Cellular will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in United States Cellular during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Invesco LLC bought a new stake in United States Cellular in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in United States Cellular during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. 18.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

