Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.40.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UPBD shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Upbound Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Upbound Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st.

In other Upbound Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $31,151.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,094.50. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,065 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $31,151.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,094.50. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Transient C. Taylor sold 15,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $514,318.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,134. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Upbound Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Upbound Group by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Upbound Group by 268.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upbound Group in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Upbound Group by 232.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPBD stock opened at $32.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.14 and its 200 day moving average is $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 3.66. Upbound Group has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $38.72.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Upbound Group had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Upbound Group will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.07%.

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

