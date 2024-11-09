US Bancorp DE Buys 601 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Novanta were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Novanta by 33.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Novanta by 0.3% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 23,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Novanta by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Novanta by 1.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Novanta by 38.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $182.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 105.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.06. Novanta Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.19 and a 1 year high of $187.12.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $244.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.33 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Novanta from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.45, for a total transaction of $200,479.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,729,608.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 9,150 shares of company stock worth $1,608,936 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.

