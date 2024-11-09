US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 3.8% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 203,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,616,000 after acquiring an additional 7,405 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Andina Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 3.5% in the third quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 508.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.34, for a total value of $393,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,334,891.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Stock Up 1.1 %

CSWI stock opened at $420.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $362.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.78. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.27 and a 52-week high of $422.09.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. This is a boost from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.