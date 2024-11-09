Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 5,329 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $5,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 17.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,703,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,159,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222,402 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 20.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,197,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $276,576,000 after acquiring an additional 368,410 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 4.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,713,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $248,172,000 after acquiring an additional 80,710 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 12.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,404,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,751,000 after acquiring an additional 152,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,142,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $162,862,000 after buying an additional 100,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.80, for a total transaction of $249,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,513.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.93.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $125.58 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.07 and a fifty-two week high of $151.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.26.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.02). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 43.11%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

