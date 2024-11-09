Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 174.4% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $120.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.31. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.20 and a fifty-two week high of $131.59.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 29.15%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

