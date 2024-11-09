Van ECK Associates Corp Has $4.55 Million Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 37.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,911 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $4,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 10.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,579,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,205,000 after acquiring an additional 984,963 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,367,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,804,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2,141.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after buying an additional 172,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $7,533,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $57.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.58. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $46.80 and a 52-week high of $62.49.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

