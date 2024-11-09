Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 13,367 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,367 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,379,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,120,478,000 after acquiring an additional 165,105 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,732,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,831,000 after purchasing an additional 272,299 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,240,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,971,000 after buying an additional 143,521 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,968,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,411,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,030.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 945,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,384,000 after buying an additional 861,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.70.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Shares of OHI stock opened at $41.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.32. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.48.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 197.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $2,283,181.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $905,962.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,357,824.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $2,283,181.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

