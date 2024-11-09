Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on Vishay Precision Group from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of NYSE:VPG opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.88. Vishay Precision Group has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $35.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $75.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VPG. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 192,661 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after acquiring an additional 62,186 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 187,656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after purchasing an additional 32,484 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 58.6% during the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 74,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 27,413 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 142.3% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 21,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 156,880 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 17,095 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

