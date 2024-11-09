Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) had its price target upped by Evercore ISI from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on VNO. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $21.50 to $23.75 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.07.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $45.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.76 and a beta of 1.64. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.63 and a fifty-two week high of $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 5.21.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $443.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.07 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.72%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 428.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,820,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,997 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2,229.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 855,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,502,000 after purchasing an additional 818,838 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $21,564,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,973,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,875,000 after buying an additional 612,765 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 324.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 771,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,292,000 after buying an additional 590,176 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

