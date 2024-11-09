Wedbush Comments on HomeStreet’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) – Wedbush increased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of HomeStreet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 5th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.11). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for HomeStreet’s current full-year earnings is ($1.08) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HMST. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HomeStreet in a report on Sunday, September 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on HomeStreet from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut HomeStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

HomeStreet Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of HMST stock opened at $11.07 on Thursday. HomeStreet has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average of $12.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paulette Lemon sold 2,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $37,431.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,923 shares in the company, valued at $263,829.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HomeStreet

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in HomeStreet by 113.6% during the second quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 706,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,051,000 after acquiring an additional 375,581 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 28,874 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 363,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in HomeStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,358,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HomeStreet during the first quarter worth about $3,720,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

Further Reading

