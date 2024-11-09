Wedbush Estimates Rezolute’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:RZLT)

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Rezolute in a research note issued on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush analyst Y. Zhong expects that the company will earn ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rezolute’s current full-year earnings is ($1.23) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Rezolute’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

RZLT has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Rezolute from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Guggenheim began coverage on Rezolute in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Rezolute from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Rezolute Stock Performance

Shares of RZLT opened at $5.58 on Thursday. Rezolute has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.39. The stock has a market cap of $312.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.14).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rezolute by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,553,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 145,700 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rezolute by 366.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 42,597 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the second quarter worth approximately $4,503,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rezolute by 15.6% during the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Rezolute during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Rezolute Company Profile

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

