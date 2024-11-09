Wedbush Predicts Stronger Earnings for Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Palantir Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 5th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Palantir Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Palantir Technologies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.11 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Capmk raised Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Argus downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.71.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $58.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.33. The company has a market cap of $130.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.86 and a beta of 2.70. Palantir Technologies has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $58.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 87,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 48,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $1,617,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,352,627.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $218,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152,280 shares in the company, valued at $5,535,378. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $1,617,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,352,627.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,482,878 shares of company stock worth $1,044,202,496 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

